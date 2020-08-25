James K. Corvin Jr., 91, a lifelong resident of South Connellsville, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Scottdale Manor, East Huntingdon Township.

He was born Sept. 15, 1928, in South Connellsville, a son of the late James K. and Rose M. Soisson Corvin Sr.

James was a graduate of Connellsville High School. He was a veteran of WWII, having served in the U.S. Army Air Corp. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a maintenance superintendent for Anchor Hocking Glass Corp. He was a life member of the South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Dept., a member of King Solomon's Lodge #346 F&AM, and a former member of the South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club. James was a longtime member of the Albright United Methodist Church.

James will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family: his wife of 69 years, Sue Milam Corvin; his son, James K. Corvin III and wife Carol of Connellsville; his daughter, Sally Kalix and husband Edward of South Connellsville; his grandchildren, Jason Corvin and wife Alina, Chris Kubitza, Dave Timko and wife Terri, Amy Fordyce and husband David, and Kelly Sue McGalla and husband Andy; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; his sisters, Dolores Malik of Scottdale, Wanda Donner of Sarasota, Fla., and Pricilla Rae Smiley of South Connellsville; sisters-in-law, Lynn Corvin of South Connellsville and Rosina Corvin of Florida; his lifelong friend, Bob Beatty of South Connellsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his sister, Arlene Corvin; and his brothers, Donald, William, and Tom Corvin.

Services will be private for the immediate family, with Pastor Steven Lamb officiating.

Entombment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

Military rites will be conducted by the Connellsville VFW and American Legion Honor Guard.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628- 1430.