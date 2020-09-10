1/
James King
James "Jim" King, 82, of Bullskin Township, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

He was born July 23, 1938, in Connellsville, a son of the late Harold and Amy (Cramer) King.

Jim was a member of Breakneck Church of God. Prior to his retirement, Jim was a self-employed truck driver. Jim was a kind and loving man and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary (Turney) King; two daughters, Rose King and companion Jim Schafer of Covington, Ky., and Sandy Snyder of Connellsville; a son, Jim King and wife Kelly of Bullskin Township; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles King and wife Darlene "Skoots" of Bullskin Township; and a sister, Nada Klingensmith of Greensburg.

Friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Joe Wingrove officiating.

Interment will be private.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Sep. 10, 2020.
