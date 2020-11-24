1/
James L. Oliver
James L. Oliver, 69, of Dunbar, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. He was born July 31, 1951, in Ellwood City, a son of the late John and Anna Mae (Stanford) Oliver. James retired from Penn Lines Services. James is survived by his wife of 49 years, Billie M. (Stull) Oliver; a son, Todd Oliver; two daughters, Susan Mehallick and husband Phillip, and Tammy Reno and husband Curtis; grandchildren, Ian Mehallick, Sophie Mehallick, and Kaitlyn Lewis and husband Michael; one brother, William Oliver; a sister, Betty Ann Leddon; and motherin law, Maxine Stull. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by three brothers, David, Donald, and Thomas; and a sister, Kathleen. Friends will be received in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033 on Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. Interment will be private. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com



Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 24, 2020.
