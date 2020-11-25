1/
James L. Oliver
1951 - 2020
James L. Oliver, 69, of Dunbar, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. He was born July 31, 1951, in Ellwood City, a son of the late John and Anna Mae (Stanford) Oliver.

James retired from Penn Lines Services.

James is survived by his wife of 49 years, Billie M. (Stull) Oliver; a son, Todd Oliver; two daughters, Susan Mehallick and husband Phillip, and Tammy Reno and husband Curtis; grandchildren, Ian Mehallick, Sophie Mehallick, and Kaitlyn Lewis and husband Michael; one brother, William Oliver; a sister, Betty Ann Leddon; and mother-in-law, Maxine Stull. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by three brothers, David, Donald, and Thomas; and a sister, Kathleen.

Friends will be received in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville,

724-628-9033 on Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. Interment will be private.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com



Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
