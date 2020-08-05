1/
James L. Shannon
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James L. Shannon, 71, of York, passed away July 26, 2020.

Jim was born July 16, 1949, in Connellsville, a son of the late James O. Shannon and Wiladean A. (Burkett) Shannon.

Jim was a Vietnam veteran, having earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, and Air Medal. After the U.S. Army, Jim went on to graduate from the Calhoon MEBA Engineering School in Baltimore. He worked as an engineer for the Merchant Marines until his retirement.

Jim is survived by his two loving daughters, Jamie Ruse and Erin Shannon; two grandsons, Tracker Thomas and Justyn Zimmer; great-granddaughter, Ravyn Shannon-Zimmer; three sisters, Cindy McDowell, Pamela Johnson and Susan (Terry) Martin; his extended family; and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his brother, Kevin O. Shannon; his son-in-law, Michael Ruse; and two brothers-in-law, Robert McDowell and Thomas Johnson.

Jim was a longtime member of the Stony Brook Mennonite Church in York, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, officiated by Pastor Jim Heindel.

Jim will be sadly missed but never forgotten. We will hold him forever in our hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Stony Brook Mennonite Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved