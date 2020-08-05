James L. Shannon, 71, of York, passed away July 26, 2020.

Jim was born July 16, 1949, in Connellsville, a son of the late James O. Shannon and Wiladean A. (Burkett) Shannon.

Jim was a Vietnam veteran, having earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, and Air Medal. After the U.S. Army, Jim went on to graduate from the Calhoon MEBA Engineering School in Baltimore. He worked as an engineer for the Merchant Marines until his retirement.

Jim is survived by his two loving daughters, Jamie Ruse and Erin Shannon; two grandsons, Tracker Thomas and Justyn Zimmer; great-granddaughter, Ravyn Shannon-Zimmer; three sisters, Cindy McDowell, Pamela Johnson and Susan (Terry) Martin; his extended family; and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his brother, Kevin O. Shannon; his son-in-law, Michael Ruse; and two brothers-in-law, Robert McDowell and Thomas Johnson.

Jim was a longtime member of the Stony Brook Mennonite Church in York, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, officiated by Pastor Jim Heindel.

Jim will be sadly missed but never forgotten. We will hold him forever in our hearts.