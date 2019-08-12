Home

Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
1948 - 2019
James L. Stouffer Obituary

James L. "Buck" Stouffer, 71, of White, passed away Friday Aug. 9, 2019.

He was born Sept. 15, 1948 in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late James E. and Nancy (Long) Stouffer.

Buck was a cut-off sawman for Eutsey Lumber and Keslar Lumber.

Buck was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of Donegal American Legion Post 941.

Buck is survived by seven siblings, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Buck was predeceased by three siblings.

Friends will e received in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. 1st St. West Side, Connellsville (724-628- 9033) from 2-6 p.m.Wednesday, the time of a memorial service. with Pastor Stephen Hosbodar officiating. Interment will be in Stouffer Cemetery.

To sign the online guest registry visit the website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

