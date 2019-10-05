Home

Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
James L. Yauger

James L. Yauger Obituary

James L. "Cat" Yauger, 70, of South Connellsville, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Excela Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant.

He was born March 19, 1949, in Connellsville, a son of the late James H. and Virginia (McGann) Yauger.

Jim retired from Anchor Hocking Glass Corp., where he was employed as a quality control inspector. He was a U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam War, having received the National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter Badge Rifle M14, and Marksman Badge Rifle M16. Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Jim is survived by his wife, Lila Yauger; a sister, Kathleen Crayton of South Connellsville; a nephew, John Crayton and friend Jamie of South Connellsville; a niece, Laureen Crayton of South Connellsville; and many great-nephews and great-nieces.

In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by a brother, Robert W. Yauger.

There will be no public viewing or visitation. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in Faith Bible Church, 425 S. Arch St., Connellsville, with Pastor Barry Witt officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

