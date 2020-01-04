|
James Michael "Jocko" Hatter, 63, of White, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born Aug. 18, 1956, in Connellsville, a son of the late Melvin E. and Marie E. (Taxacher) Hatter.
Jocko was a member of Immaculate Conception Partner Parishes of Connellsville. He attended Connellsville and Geibel high schools and was a Class of 1975 graduate. Following graduation, Jocko worked for The Daily Courier. Jocko then went to Anchor Hocking Glass and worked as a machine operator for 30 years. He then attended Vale Technical Institute, Blairsville, where he learned the trade of carpentry. Jocko was also a truck driver for Werner Enterprises.
Jocko was the loving father of three daughters, Macy, Beth, and Madison Hatter; proud grandfather of Jerimiah and Zane; and brother of David Francis Hatter, Dennis Hatter and wife Paula, Joseph Hatter, Linda (Louie) Molinaro, Joan Buttermore, Sharon (Robert) Keefer, Martha Hatter, Margaret (Eddie) Younkin, and Theresa (Paul) Stazetski. Also surviving are many sisters in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jocko was predeceased by his wife, Cindy Ola Nichelson Hatter (April 2001).
Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Monday and 9:30-10 a.m. Tuesday, the time of a prayer service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033, with Fr. Paul Lisik officiating.
Interment will follow in Rich Hill Cemetery.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.