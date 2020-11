James M. Overly, 78 of Somerset (formerly of Scottdale), passed away at 6:29 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Conemaugh Memorial Hospital, Johnstown.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 SPRING ST., SCOTTDALE (724-887- 5300). Family and friends will be received from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday.