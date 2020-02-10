|
James R. "Jim" Anderson, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Melcroft, passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 6, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Jim was a loving husband to Betty Kowanda Anderson for almost 55 years. He also is survived by his children, Timothy "Timmy" Anderson and wife Laura of Connellsville, Christopher Anderson and wife Danielle of Pittsburgh, and Jamie (Clay) Duvall of Mt. Pleasant. Jim doted on his grandchildren, Skyler Anderson and Eli, Austin and Isabella Duvall. They were the biggest joys in his life, and he enjoyed taking them camping, fishing and hunting. Also surviving are his siblings, John (Sharon) Anderson, Mary Jane (Peter) Hostetler and Jack (Dottie) Anderson, all of Melcroft.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances (Smith) Anderson; and father, James A. Anderson; and three sisters, Wilda Chearney (George), Ruby Sebek and Nancy Hawkins.
Jim was a 1959 graduate of Connellsville High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1964, during the Vietnam War era, as an aircraft mechanic. He often told his grandchildren stories of his time spent stationed in Germany. He retired from Lenox Crystal in 2002. He was an avid and lifelong hunter and fisherman and was a member of the Indian Creek Valley Sportsmen Club.
Family and friends will be received from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, the hour of service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Leona Logan officiating.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to in memory of James R. Anderson.
