James R. Bryan
1932 - 2020
James Richard (Dick) Bryan of Pinellas Park, Fla., went home to be with his Lord on June 5, 2020, at the age of 88.

He was born April 1, 1932, in Scottdale, the second of four children to James and Elma Bryan. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1949 at age 17, serving in the Second Infantry Division during the Korean War, where he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Presidential Unit Citation, Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Camp Stars, and the Bronze Star Medal.

After honorably serving his country, he married Arlene Gail Lilley in 1956. The couple spent 30 years living in Youngstown, Ohio and raising their four children, Curt, Debbie, Jeff and Lisa, before moving to Pinellas Park, Fla., in 1986. He worked as a machine operator for Commercial Shearing for more than 30 years, a job that matched his keen eye and attention to detail.

Dick had a passion for fishing, and the family spent most of their vacation time in Canada. He also enjoyed traveling, especially taking cruises with family and friends, and enjoyed walking with his granddog.

He was a dedicated husband and father and taught his children many things, including a strong work ethic, responsibility, generosity, and the love of Jesus. He was a man of strong faith and very active in the church, most recently Camp Freedom Holiness Church. He was also a practical joker and a great storyteller and was known to be able to take a nap anywhere.

He will be greatly missed by sons, Curt (Taurus) of Las Vegas, Nev., and Jeff (Marjorie) of Columbus, Ohio; and daughter, Lisa Clark (Greg) of Safety Harbor, Fla. He also leaves grandchildren, Jennifer Bryan, Rachel Jones, Hailey Bryan, and Hannah Bryan; great-grandchild, Autumn Grimes; sisters, Joanne Hough, Barbara Thatcher (David), and Gwen Pace (Joe); and sister-in-law, Marie Wingard; as well as numerous other family members and friends who will cherish his memory.

He was preceded in death recently by his beloved wife of 63 years, Arlene; daughter, Deborah Jones (2014); and parents, James and Elma.

Dick will be remembered for his sense of humor, generosity and dedication to his family.

Visit taylorfamilyfuneralhome.com for ways to honor his memory. A memorial service will be held at a future date.



Published in Daily Courier on Jun. 27, 2020.
June 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Taylor Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
