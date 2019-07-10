James R. DeMarco, of Dunbar, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away in his home on July 7, 2019, after a short and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. His wife, Kathy, daughter Kathryn, son-in-law Bill, grandsons Christopher and Alex, never left his side, ensuring he received the best care possible. Throughout his final weeks at home, he was surrounded with love and care from his friends and family. James was born Nov. 18, 1943, in Uniontown to James A. and Clara (Izzo) DeMarco. Jim was proud of his past military service with the U.S. Air Force as a mechanic on the SR 71. He loved life and was always ready for a new adventure. He was a projectionist, an independent truck driver, and he worked 30 years and retired as a service man for North Fayette County Water Authority. Not content to sit still after retiring, he drove a tour bus for Central Cab/Coach USA, was a security guard at Daytona Speedway, became a successful sharpening business owner (Sharp As A Tac) and, along with his wife, vendors at local events and numerous agricultural fairs in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Jim loved riding alongside his wife on their Harley Davidson motorcycles and was a lifetime member of the National H.O.G. Chapter and member of the local Latrobe H.O.G. Chapter. He enjoyed being a '"snowbird'" and spending his winters in Florida, boating on the St. Johns River, Lake Weir, Silver Springs, and other numerous lakes near his Florida residence. He was a member of St. Aloysius RC Church in Dunbar. Jim was predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Carol Ann Lincoln and Christine Kiefer; nephew, Kevin Kleca; and son-in-law, Richard Pletcher Jr. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Katherine; his children, James R. (Lorri) De- Marco Jr., Jennifer Pletcher, and Kathryn (William) Cole; grandchildren, James, Anthony, Anna and Jordan DeMarco, and Alexander Cole; special companion and grandson, Christopher Cole; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, the hour of a Blessign Service, in the Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, with Father Bob Lubic officiating. Military rites will be accorded by Amvets Post 103, Hopwood. Private interment will be at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice of Scottdale for the care and assistance for both James and his family.