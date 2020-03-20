Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
418 N Pittsburgh St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1872
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Ester


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. Ester Obituary

James "Jim" Ronald Ester, 52, of Vanderbilt, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital.

He was born April 29, 1967, in Erie, a son of the late William Ester and Margaret (Roth) Lincoln.

Jim was a DL&V firefighter for 10 years. He was a current firefighter for the Dawson Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed working on lawnmowers and working bingo. He was member of Church of the Nazarene, Vanderbilt.

Jim loved his little nephew, Malik, who was his world. Wherever Jim was, Malik was always right by his side. Jim also will be sadly missed by his niece, Gloria Nicholson, who loved him dearly. He became an uncle again on St. Patrick's Day to a little boy, Eyander Anthony, whom he wasn't able to meet.

Jim is survived by his fiancée, April Rose; five brothers, Robert Kirchner Jr. of Franklin, Lawrence Kirchner of Franklin, Clarence Ester and wife Lori of Spartansburg, Richard Lincoln Jr. of Oil City, and Michael Lincoln of Oil City; five sisters, Miranda Tucker and husband James Sr. of Rouseville, Florence Rosenburgh and husband Archie of West Virginia, Jill Stroup of Ohio, Joan Gilespie of Georgia, and Michelle Wilfing and husband Dennis of West Virginia; aunt, Maxxine Harrold and Randy Ross of Emlenton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer Lincoln.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville.

Due to the national emergency and federal mandates, visitation and services for Jim will be held privately with the immediate family only.

Interment will be held privately at Dickerson Run Cemetery.

To leave an online condolence for Jim's family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -