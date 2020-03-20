|
James "Jim" Ronald Ester, 52, of Vanderbilt, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital.
He was born April 29, 1967, in Erie, a son of the late William Ester and Margaret (Roth) Lincoln.
Jim was a DL&V firefighter for 10 years. He was a current firefighter for the Dawson Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed working on lawnmowers and working bingo. He was member of Church of the Nazarene, Vanderbilt.
Jim loved his little nephew, Malik, who was his world. Wherever Jim was, Malik was always right by his side. Jim also will be sadly missed by his niece, Gloria Nicholson, who loved him dearly. He became an uncle again on St. Patrick's Day to a little boy, Eyander Anthony, whom he wasn't able to meet.
Jim is survived by his fiancée, April Rose; five brothers, Robert Kirchner Jr. of Franklin, Lawrence Kirchner of Franklin, Clarence Ester and wife Lori of Spartansburg, Richard Lincoln Jr. of Oil City, and Michael Lincoln of Oil City; five sisters, Miranda Tucker and husband James Sr. of Rouseville, Florence Rosenburgh and husband Archie of West Virginia, Jill Stroup of Ohio, Joan Gilespie of Georgia, and Michelle Wilfing and husband Dennis of West Virginia; aunt, Maxxine Harrold and Randy Ross of Emlenton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer Lincoln.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville.
Due to the national emergency and federal mandates, visitation and services for Jim will be held privately with the immediate family only.
Interment will be held privately at Dickerson Run Cemetery.
To leave an online condolence for Jim's family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.