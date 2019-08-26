|
|
James Reuben "Jim" Greenawalt, 68, of Mill Run, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in the Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant.
He was born Sept. 30, 1950 in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Reuben Anthony and Helen Charlotte Myers Greenawalt.
Jim was a 1969 graduate of Southmoreland High School.
He worked as a truck mechanic and also a private truck driver.
He was a member of the Church of Christ in Scottdale.
Jim will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his fiancee Ida M. Ohler of White; his sisters Nancy Leighty and husband Pressley of White and Barbara A. Greenawalt of Scottdale.
In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his maternal grandparents George and Esther Myers; and his paternal grandparents Abraham and Sarah Greenawalt.
Family and friends will be received from 2-9 p.m. Monday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft (724-455-2310) where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Ira Logan officiating. A committal service will follow in the Greenlick Cemetery, Bullskin Township.
To leave a message or send condolences, visit the website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.