Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Greenawalt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Greenawalt


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. Greenawalt Obituary

James Reuben "Jim" Greenawalt, 68, of Mill Run, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in the Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant.

He was born Sept. 30, 1950 in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Reuben Anthony and Helen Charlotte Myers Greenawalt.

Jim was a 1969 graduate of Southmoreland High School.

He worked as a truck mechanic and also a private truck driver.

He was a member of the Church of Christ in Scottdale.

Jim will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his fiancee Ida M. Ohler of White; his sisters Nancy Leighty and husband Pressley of White and Barbara A. Greenawalt of Scottdale.

In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his maternal grandparents George and Esther Myers; and his paternal grandparents Abraham and Sarah Greenawalt.

Family and friends will be received from 2-9 p.m. Monday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft (724-455-2310) where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Ira Logan officiating. A committal service will follow in the Greenlick Cemetery, Bullskin Township.

To leave a message or send condolences, visit the website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now