James R. Kaczynski
1954 - 2020
James R. Kaczynski, 65, of Painter Street, Everson, died Friday morning, Sept. 18, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.

He was born Oct. 29, 1954, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Julius A. and Bernice C. Pietrzak Kaczynski.

Jim was a graduate of Geibel Catholic High School, Class of 1972. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Jim was known as a man of strong character and determination and was a loving brother and uncle to his family.

Jim is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted sisters, Carol Bradley of Everson and Shirley Risbon of Connellsville; and a number of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Tim Kaczynski (2015).

Jim's family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday in the Frank Kapr Funeral

Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, PA 15683. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with his funeral Mass to follow in the Partner Parish of St. Joseph R.C. Church, with Rev. Elmer Alforque, as Celebrant.

Committal services and interment will follow in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Everson.

Full military honors will be accorded at the gravesite by the Mt. Pleasant American Legion Post #446 Honor Guard.

In compliance with the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home during the visitation at one time, and when arriving at the funeral home, you may be required to wait until permitted to enter. Social distancing and masks are required for the visitation and service.

To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, send flowers, send online condolences or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
SEP
22
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
417 W Pittsburgh St
Scottdale, PA 15683
(724) 887-6110
