James Robert Slate, 79, of Westmoreland Manor, South Greensburg, formerly of Scottdale, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Excela Health Hospital, Greensburg.
Jimmy was born in Mt. Pleasant, July 24, 1940, a son of the late Samuel Slate and Mary Sharkey.
He was a member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R. C. Church, Scottdale.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was predeceased by his aunt, Louise Sharkey, who raised him.
Jimmy is survived by his many friends at the Westmoreland Manor and employees of the Area Of Aging, Greensburg.
Friends are cordially invited from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, the hour of Prayers of Transfer, to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, followed by his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale, with the Rev. Elmer Alforque, Administrator, as Celebrant.
Committal services and Interment will follow in St. John Parish Cemetery.
The online obituary and guest registry will be available at www.kapr.com.