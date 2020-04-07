|
James R. Stimmell, 88, of Connellsville, went to be with the Lord on April 3, 2020, peacefully at home, where he resided with his oldest daughter Mary.
James retired from Connellsville State Hospital.
He was born Aug. 1, 1931 in Uniontown, a son of the late Walter and Mary (Verniskey) Stimmell.
James was a U.S. veteran, having served his country during the Korean War. He served as a sergeant with Company B, 1st Recon Sq., 103rd of Connellsville, as well as the Tank Co. 110th Infantry, 28th division. He also served with Connellsville Auxiliary Police, was a volunteer firefighter, and coached baseball across Fayette County. James was a lifetime member of AMVETS Post 103, American Legion Post Post 301, and numerous other clubs and organizations.
James is survived by his children, Mary Maust, James D. Stimmell, Ethel VanSickle, and Sharon Gomersall; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth; a daughter; two grandsons; and one greatgreat grandson.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing or visitation. Private services are being held in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033.
