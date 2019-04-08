Home

Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
James V. Coffman


James V. Coffman Obituary

James V. "Jim" Coffman, 83, of White, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 7, 2019 in the Patriot Manor, Somerset.

He was born Oct. 31, 1935, in Connellsville, a son of the late Vernon S. and Lily E. Keslar Coffman.

Jim was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the class of 1953. He received an associates degree in surveying from Penn State University, McKeesport Campus.

Prior to his retirement, he was owner of V. Coffman and Sons Paving and Excavating in White for many years.

He was a member of the Buchanan Church of God in White.

Jim and his late wife Beverly enjoyed square dancing and the couple were longtime members of the Laurel Swingers Square Dance Club.

Jim will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving children, Joy Knepp and husband Gerald of Bakersville, and Fred Coffman and wife Ellen of Sebastopol Calif.; his grandchildren, Robert Knepp and wife Amanda of Somerset, Dylan Knepp of Pittsburgh, Sarah Coffman of Connellsville and James and Blake Coffman, both of Sebastopol, Calif.; his five great-grandchildren; and his brother Beryl C. Coffman and wife Beverly J. of White.

In addition to his parents. Jim was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years Beverly Ann Corristan Coffman on Oct. 28, 2017, and his son, Robert Coffman.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft (724-455-2310) where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Tim Beatty officiating. Interment will be in the Eutsey Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Buchanan Church of God in memory of James V. Coffman.

To leave a message or send condolences. please visit the website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

