James V. Miller, 83, of Greensburg (Unity Township), passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at his home.

He was born Jan. 4, 1936, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Joseph Roger Coulson Miller and Naomi (Taylor) Miller.

Jim retired from the former West Penn Power Company, where he had been employed in the accounting department. A graduate of Scottdale High School, Class of 1954, Jim received his bachelor's degree from St. Vincent University. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Scottdale, the Indian Creek Valley Sportsmen's Club, and the S.A.S. – Single Action Shooters Society. Additionally, Jim had served in the Pa. National Guard. Jim enjoyed entertaining, a good joke and sharing stories. He never met a person with whom he couldn't start a conversation. He will be remembered as a dedicated and compassionate family man.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothea "Dot" Miller; two sons, Todd Miller and wife Chris, and Bruce Miller and wife Michelle; a stepson, Jason Curry and wife Melanie; five grandchildren, Daniel, Tori and Katlyn Miller, and Annette and Katie Curry; his sister, Marilyn Fifield and husband Richard Eldredge; his brother, Melvin Miller and wife Jeannine; niece, Kisa Miller; and nephews, Andrew Eldredge and Eric Miller.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Ann (Harding) Miller, mother of Todd and Bruce.

Family and friends are welcome from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where additional visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday. Services will begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Glenn Hart officiating. Committal services and military honors will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Trauger, with the Rev. Mark Werner presiding.

Interment will take place in St. Paul's Cemetery.

