James W. Jordan of South Connellsville passed away with his loving family at is side on Wednesday, July, 3, 2019 at Excela Frick Hospital in Mount Pleasant.

Born in Uniontown to the late Fanny Everly and Tom Welling, he was adopted and raised by the late Eli and Ida Jordan.

James was married for 64 years to the late Thelma Fletcher Jordan who passed away on Jan. 28, 2010.

He is survived by his children James Jordan (Sylvia) of Connellsville, Vivian Fuller (John) of Somerset, Louise Adams (Ron) of Smithfield and Audrey Pierce (Tom) who cared for him to the time of his death; his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, parents, sisters Ema Lou Sneed and Pearl Dillinger, brother Donald Everly, and a grandson James C. Jordan.

James was retired from U.S. Steel.

He was a private first class and a military police officer in World War II.

Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Richard Kucera Funeral Home, 127 E. Fairview Ave., Connellsville. Interment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Full military rites will be accorded at the cemetery by the American Legion Post No. 301 and by the VFW Post No. 21 and the Trotter Legion.