Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard Kucera Funeral Home
127 E Fairview Ave
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-7250
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Richard Kucera Funeral Home
127 E Fairview Ave
Connellsville, PA 15425
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Jordan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James W. Jordan Obituary

James W. Jordan of South Connellsville passed away with his loving family at is side on Wednesday, July, 3, 2019 at Excela Frick Hospital in Mount Pleasant.

Born in Uniontown to the late Fanny Everly and Tom Welling, he was adopted and raised by the late Eli and Ida Jordan.

James was married for 64 years to the late Thelma Fletcher Jordan who passed away on Jan. 28, 2010.

He is survived by his children James Jordan (Sylvia) of Connellsville, Vivian Fuller (John) of Somerset, Louise Adams (Ron) of Smithfield and Audrey Pierce (Tom) who cared for him to the time of his death; his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, parents, sisters Ema Lou Sneed and Pearl Dillinger, brother Donald Everly, and a grandson James C. Jordan.

James was retired from U.S. Steel.

He was a private first class and a military police officer in World War II.

Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Richard Kucera Funeral Home, 127 E. Fairview Ave., Connellsville. Interment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Full military rites will be accorded at the cemetery by the American Legion Post No. 301 and by the VFW Post No. 21 and the Trotter Legion.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now