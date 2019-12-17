|
James W. Miller, 94, of Connellsville (Bullskin Township) passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at his home, while surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 19, 1925, in Indian Head, a son of the late Amos C. and Bessie Miller Miller.
Prior to his retirement, Jim worked in maintenance for Duraloy Blawnox in Scottdale for 36 years. He was a member of the Wooddale Church of the Brethren. He loved NASCAR racing and playing cards.
Jim will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving daughters, Peggy Connors of Wooddale and Robin Handford and husband Jeffrey of Connellsville; his grandchildren, Vincent Connors, Brenda Shogan and husband Gary, Denise McLaughlin and husband Greg, Todd Connors and wife Susan, Justin Connors and wife Samantha, Tyler Handford and partner John Kunnard, and Travis Handford and wife Naomi; his 15 great grandchildren; and his five great-great-grandchildren.
Jim was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his wife, Luthora Lilley Miller, on Dec. 1, 2012; his son-in-law, Vincent Connors; his sister, Elarie Clark; and his brothers, Donald, Elwood, and Clair Miller.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Wednesday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with Pastor Charles Whipple officiating.
A committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.