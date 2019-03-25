Jane D. (Minnie) Surniak, 87, of Greensburg, formerly of Everson, passed away Friday afternoon, March 22, 2019, In Redstone Highlands, Greensburg, in the presence of family.

Jane was born in Everson on Oct. 28, 1931, the daughter of the late Anthony (Sept 21, 1967) and Angeline Jadwiszak Surniak.

Jane was a devout Catholic and a member of the Partner Parish of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Everson and was known to pray the Rosary daily.

Minnie was a graduate of the former Scottdale High School. She was a retired court stenogpher for the State of Pennsylvania Workman's Compensation, Greensburg, with 50 years of service.

Her most cherished memories consisted of her international travels. She loved to be around small children, especially babies and rejoiced in the beauty of nature that God has given us.

Minnie is survived by the following nieces and nephews, Phyllis, Patricia, Bernadette, Cindy, and Angela Shutty; Diane Koza Pohodich and husband Donald of Ohio; Richard Koza and wife Karen of Valencia, Pa.; and a number of great and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Minnie was preceded in death by the following members of her family, brother Joseph A. Surniak on Oct. 12, 1995; sister Stephanie N. Shutty on Jan. 27, 1976; sister Josephine Scanlon on July 3, 1975; brother John A. (Boom) Surniak on Jan. 26, 1998; brother Edward Surniak on July 10, 2006; sister Mary B. Surniak on April 18, 2000; sister Theresa E. Koza Feb. 18, 2004; nephew, Casimir Koza Jr.; and niece, Beverly Koza Bentz.

Family and friends are cordially invited from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 25, to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where prayers of transfer will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Partner Parish of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Everson, with the Rev. Andrew M. Kawecki, as Celebrant.

Her final resting place will be in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery. Members of St. Joseph Church will recite the Rosary at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. A Parish wake service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Monday in the Funeral Home.

Jane's family would like to thank those at New Haven Court at Linwood for providing her a comfortable home and exemplary care and compassion.

