Jane Shebeck, 92, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Pruitt Healthcare Center in Milton, Fla.
She was a longtime resident of Mt. Pleasant. In their retirement years, Jane and her husband Lawrence relocated to the southern Florida panhandle to be with their son Vaun and his family.
Born in the winter of 1927, in Mt.Pleasant, Jane grew up in the Middle Churches area. She was a lifelong member of the Mt. Pleasant Church of God, where she taught Sunday School, was a member of the Ladies Bible Class, taught summer Bible School, and sang in the chancel choir.
Jane loved good food and socializing, cooking, canning and baking, helping at many church functions, singing, reading her Bible, listening to any Andy Williams or Jim Reeves songs, family holiday picnics and gatherings, and babysitting the true joys of her life, her grandchildren. She enjoyed camping and road trips and had a wonderful smile that could light up a room.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Olive Kalp Mathews and Bryan Mathews, previously of Mt. Pleasant; her husband, Lawrence Shebeck; siblings, John (Jack) Mathews and Alverda Leister, both formerly of Mt. Pleasant, and Russel Mathews and Anna Mae (Babe) Walthour, both formerly of Greensburg.
Surviving Jane are her daughter, La Rinda Shebeck Sanders of Latrobe; and son, Vaun Shebeck of Pace, Fla. In addition to her two children, she had five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of a viewing or service, memorial gifts may be made to the the Mt. Pleasant Church of God, 936 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666; Calvary Cemetery, Acme, Pa.; or Sonrise Mountain Church Camp, 490 Caney Valley Road, Markleysburg, PA 15459.
Davis-Watkins Funeral Home, of Fort Walton Beach has been entrusted with arrangements. She will be laid to rest with her husband Lawrence at Calvary Cemetery, Acme, Pa.