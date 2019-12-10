|
Janet Hiltabidel, 82, of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Excela Frick Hospital.
She was born Feb. 2, 1937, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Ralph and Beulah (Weaver) Kessler.
Janet was a member of Pennsville Baptist Church and Philathea Sunday School Class and enjoyed being in the 50 Plus. Janet was also a member of Connellsville Historic Society, and Connellsville Senior Citizen Center, where she was President of Sight Council and attended meetings at Fayette Advisory Council of Aging. She enjoyed playing Bocce, shuffleboard and cards at the Senior Citizen Center, and she bowled with The Golden Girls at Yough Lanes.
Janet is survived by a daughter, Victoria Cowles and husband TJ of California; two sons, Arnie Hiltabidel and wife Barb of Ohio and Jamie Hiltabidel and husband Greg of San Francisco, Calif.; two grandchildren, Jonathan of Ohio and Nathaniel Cowles of California; two brothers, Warren Kessler of Mill Run and Richard Kessler of Uniontown; a sister, Linda Brown of Connellsville; a special niece, Linda Grabosky; many other nieces and nephews; and many good friends.
In addition to her parents, Janet was predeceased by three sisters, Alberta Grabosky, June Pular, and Audrey Jones.
Friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and 10-11 a.m. Wednesday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home,123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033, where a celebration of Janet's life will be held, with Pastor Robert Bixel officiating.
Interment will be private.
