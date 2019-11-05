|
Janet M. Dawson, 60, of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in UPMC Shady Side Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born Jan. 18, 1959, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Jack Leroy and Helen (Prinkey) Mansberry.
Janet was a member of the Harvest Community Church, Connellsville, and weekly attended Faith Bible Church, Connellsville. Janet worked most of her life as an LPN, having worked for Twin Trees, Inc., and Uniontown Hospital. She also worked at the former Sony Corporation, New Stanton.
Janet is survived by her husband of 43 years, Robert J. Dawson Jr.; daughters, Amanda Whetsel and husband Scott, Bobbie Jo DeMott and husband Albert "AW," Katie Maas and husband Kevin, Melissa Lint and fiance Bill Swank, and Stephanie Skrobacz and husband Joey; grandchildren, Alexis De- Mott, Cloey DeMott, Damon Maas, Brooklyn Lint, Bridget Lint, Abby Whetsel, Gunnar Skrobacz, and Luke Skrobacz; brothers, Jack Leroy Mansberry and wife Judy, Donald Mansberry, and Jimmy Mansberry and partner Sarah Green; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Janet was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Hull and husband Kenny.
Janet's family would like to thank the staff at The Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh for the care they provided Janet throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, Janet's family requests donations be made to: Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232, or Scott Nicholson Cancer Fund, 2511 Springfield Pike, Connellsville, PA 15425.
Friends will be received from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Rob Allison officiating.
Interment will be private.
