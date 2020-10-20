Janet "Butch" McManis, 82, of Connellsville passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. She was born May 10, 1938, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Arthur and Mildred (Rice) Hatfield. Janet is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Dombrowsky and John of Scottdale; a son, William McManis Jr.; and two grandchildren, Declan and Ronan Dombrowsky. In addition to her parents, Janet was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, William McManis Sr. (2011); two sisters, Geraldine Martin and Jacqueline Forrest; and three brothers;,Arthur, Thomas, and Richard Hatfield. Janet's family would like to thank Shelby Herman for the care she provided Janet. There will be no public viewing or visitation. Arrangements are being held under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. First St. West Side, Connellsville (724-628-9033). In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory can be made to www.stjude.org or St. Jude, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www martuccifuneralhome.com