1/
Janet "Butch" McManis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Janet "Butch" McManis, 82, of Connellsville passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. She was born May 10, 1938, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Arthur and Mildred (Rice) Hatfield. Janet is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Dombrowsky and John of Scottdale; a son, William McManis Jr.; and two grandchildren, Declan and Ronan Dombrowsky. In addition to her parents, Janet was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, William McManis Sr. (2011); two sisters, Geraldine Martin and Jacqueline Forrest; and three brothers;,Arthur, Thomas, and Richard Hatfield. Janet's family would like to thank Shelby Herman for the care she provided Janet. There will be no public viewing or visitation. Arrangements are being held under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. First St. West Side, Connellsville (724-628-9033). In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory can be made to www.stjude.org or St. Jude, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www martuccifuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved