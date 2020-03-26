|
Janice Rae Rath, 59, of Mt. Pleasant, died suddenly and unexpectedly Sunday, March 22, 2020.
She was born Sept. 1, 1960, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Raymond Dye (2010) and Ruth (Witt) Dye, who survives.
Janice was currently employed by Shop 'n Save, Mt. Pleasant. She had a passion for helping others and loved her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, Ruth, she is survived by four children, Erin (Shallenberger) Marrero (John), Justin Shallenberger (Devon), Heather (Rath) Heald (Steven), and Wayne Rath; seven grandchildren, Gunner, Ronin, Julius, Jasmin, Jackson, Veronica and Clara; her sisters, Jacqueline Zeissler and Anita Dye; and several nieces and nephews; her children's fathers, James Rath and Rickie Shallenberger; companion, Dominic Di Donne; and her beloved dachshund, Daisy.
Services and interment will be private and open only to immediate family under the care of Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in care of the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
