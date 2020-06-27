Janine M. Curry
Janine M. Curry, 62, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully Monday, June 22, 2020, in the home she shared with her sister.

Janine was a graduate of Eastside High School, Paterson, N.J. She enjoyed sewing, puzzles, solving word searches, crafts, and her porcelain doll collection, as well as spending time with her rescue cat, Chappy.

Janine was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her son, Joshua (Briana) Curry; two grandsons, Jayson and Jaxson; sisters, Nancy Koman, Barbara Bazalo, Madelynne Drake, and Katherine DeMarco; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burhans-Crouse Funeral home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.



Published in Daily Courier on Jun. 27, 2020.
