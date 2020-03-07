|
Jason M. Tesauro, 38, of South Connellsville, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his home after losing his longtime battle with addiction.
He was born Aug. 31, 1981, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Joseph and Cathleen Greenawalt Tesauro of South Connellsville. Jason was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School. He was currently employed by Heartland Fabrication. He had also worked as a truck driver and construction worker.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Joseph Tesauro III and his wife Jennifer of South Connellsville; his nephews and niece, Joey IV, Jordan and Jadyn Tesauro; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Jason was predeceased by his brother, Christopher; his maternal grandparents, Lester and Nellie Greenawalt; and his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Anna Tesauro.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson officiating.
Interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.
