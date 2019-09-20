Home

Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
Jay H. Bullock


1953 - 2019
Jay H. Bullock Obituary

Jay Howard Bullock, 66, of Dunbar, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at home.

He was born Jan. 4, 1953, son of the late William Grayson Bullock and the late Eva Mary Linderman Bullock.

He was a laborer at Sony.

Surviving are his children, Tina (John) Donaldson, Cindy (Arlo) Police, Carolyn Tyson and Robert Leckemby, Wendy (Michael) Vansickle, and Mark Bullock; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Helen Schroyer Bullock.

Friends will be received from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with Pastor Robert Miller officiating.

Interment will follow in Sands Cemetery, Stewart Township.

