Jean M. Barr, 87, a longtime resident of Scottdale, died Wednesday afternoon, April 3, 2019 at Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant.

She was born March 10, 1932, in Pitcairn, the daughter of the late Leroy E. and Mabel Mull McCauley, who died April 9, 1979, and Nov. 13, 2005, respectively.

Jean was associated with the Boy Scouts of America, Pack #150 for more than 17 years.

Jean leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted family: her son, Mark W. Barr and wife Karen of Scottdale; her daughter, Jamie L. Walsh and husband Eamonn of Scottdale; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, grandson Jason Barr and wife Julie, great-grandchildren Zachary and Zoe Barr, granddaughter Laurie Beth Barr Wallace and husband Shane, great-grandchildren Lily and Lucian Wallace, and grandson Oliver James Walsh.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Barr, who died Nov. 17, 1987.

In honoring Jean's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.

Private entombment will be next to her late husband Jim in Greenridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

