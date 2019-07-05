Jeanne V. Gridler, 97 of Scottdale, passed away, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was born Feb. 3, 1922 in Ligonier, the daughter of the late Thomas and Ellen (Donaldson) Fleming.

Jeanne was a loving homemaker tending to the needs of her family. Years ago, she had been employed by the Ruth Lumber Co., Bryce Brothers Glass and Laurel Vending.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Scottdale, and a former member of the Clingerman Class.

She played the piano, crocheted, enjoyed camping and walking with her dog.

Jeanne was also a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins.

She is survived by her son Richard T. Gridler, Sr.; her daughter Bonnie Little and husband Thomas W. Little, Sr.; seven grandchildren Richard T. (Tom) Gridler, Jr., James D. (Jim) Gridler, William K. (Bill) Hall, Jr. and his wife Eugenia, Heather L. Leydig and her husband Ron, Thomas W. (Tommy) Little, Jr. and his wife Chantel; Angela Lundström and her husband Patrick; and Brandi J. Little and five great-grandchildren,

Christian, Jillian and Gretchen Little and Timothy O. (Timmy) and Benjamin A. (Ben) Metzger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard H. Gridler; two brothers James and Thomas Fleming and her daughter-in-law Paulette Gridler.

Services for Jeanne will be private. Interment will take place in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

