Jeffrey Alfred Teets, 36, of South Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
He was born Sept. 23, 1983, in Greensburg, a son of Don and Pam (Porterfield) Teets of South Connellsville.
Jeff was a Connellsville Area High School graduate.
He was a line mechanic and machinist at Crown, Cork and Seal Co. for 12 years. Jeff was an avid hunter and loved going hunting with his father and uncles, and recently, Jeff's oldest daughter Sophia joined them. Jeff and his family had planned on going deer hunting on the morning of his passing.
Jeff also loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles and had owned a couple in his life. He and Sara would attend many motorcycle events during the warmer months. They also would attend several fundraising rides benefiting families fellow riders who had passed.
Jeff's family meant the world to him, and he would do anything to help anyone.
In addition to his parents, Jeff leaves behind his loving wife of nine years, Sara (Schmuck) Teets; their three
children, Sophia (9), Keira (6), and Jay (4); and a brother, Donnie Teets and wife Erin of Connellsville and their son Max and their daughter Layla of Connellsville.
Jeff was predeceased by maternal grandfather, Alfred "Pap" Porterfield; and paternal grandparents, Charles and Judith "Grandma" Teets.
Jeff will be sadly missed by his loving family: his wife, Sara and their children; his parents, Don and Pam; his brother, Donnie and wife Erin; nephew, Max; niece, Layla; his gram, Evelyn Porterfield; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ron and Kathy Schmuck of Scottdale; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Love never ends. Friends will be received from 1-7 p.m. on Wednesday and 9:30-10 a.m.Thursday, the hour of service, in the Vito C.
Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Matt Goldsberry officiating. Interment will follow in Normalville Cemetery.
