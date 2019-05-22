Jeffrey Dale Miller, 64, of Connellsville, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home.

He was born Nov. 3, 1954, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Robert E. Miller and Iva M. (Daniels) Miller.

He was one of 10 children. Jeff was a fun-loving, proud father and grandfather.

He was always trying to make you laugh, and he loved to go camping.

Jeff is survived by his two daughters, Kimberly Miller of Everson and Jodell (Miller) Swoager of New Eagle; son, Jeffrey D. Miller Jr. of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren, Jessica Brink, Alyssa Schoch and Leo Schoch Jr., who are all of Uniontown, and Jessica Miller of Mt. Pleasant; three brothers; four sisters; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Anne Miller; and his two siblings, Joy Louise (Miller) Morin and Timothy Miller.

Family and friends will be received from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, the hour of service, in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, with Pastor Brian Higbee officiating.

Interment will be private.

