|
Jeff Canose, above many things, will be remembered as a very generous man who delighted much in giving to facilitate the Lord's work. Jeff welcomed challenges and responded very well when solving problems. He possessed a strong leadership trait that manifested through service to others. He will be remembered for asking frequently, "What can I do for you?"
Jeff was certainly devoted to family, loved his son David dearly, and recognized the importance of everyone, including his family at Texas Health Resources. He looked forward to coming home and seeing his girls, Ginger and Socks, whom he and Kathy rescued and welcomed into their home.
Jeff was an avid reader and book lover and collector.
He and his wife of 40 glorious years, Kathy, attended Gateway Church in Southlake. Jeff's faith was a very significant part of his life. He had a deep spiritual connection to Israel and a growing passion for theological studies. It is accurate to say that Jeff was a living sacrifice here on earth and a wonderful instrument of God's righteousness, used repeatedly to reach into the hearts of others. He will be remembered with great fondness but today is present with the Lord, and there is no better place to be.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father-in-law, David W. Smith; and sister-in-law Beverly Winston.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy (Smith) Canose; son, David Brian Canose and partner Patrick Summerville; mother, H. Jayne Taylor Canose; father, Hugh Myers Canose; brother, Brian James Canose and wife Peggy; mother-in-law, Martha Smith; sisters-in-law, Karen Benedum and husband William, Kelly Fisher, Kendra Cowan, and Kim Daubenspeck and husband Brad; brother-inlaw, Kevin Smith; nieces and nephews, Meghan Canose, Lauren Canose, Ryan Fisher, Wes Fisher, Bill Benedum, Jill Benedum, Mike Benedum, Allison Benedum, Audrey Benedum, Katie Benedum, Caleb Daubenspeck, Jacob Daubenspeck, Daniel Daubenspeck, Emma Daubenspeck, Heather Larkins, Kaiden Mills, Matthew Cowan, and Matthew Taylor; and numerous other extended family members and loving friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 485 Wesley Chapel Road, Scottdale, PA 15683, with a memorial service to begin at 2:30 p.m., with Pastor Thomas Shirer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Texas Health Resources Foundation, 612 E. Lamar Blvd., Arlington, TX 76011, or the UTSW Simmons Cancer Center, 5323 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas, TX 75390.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, or send online condolences, please visit www.kapr.com.