Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Jeffrey S. Brown Obituary

Jeffrey Scott Brown, 58, of Dunbar Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at his home.

He was born Dec. 7, 1960 in Connellsville, a son of Margaret L. Alexander Brown of Dunbar and the late William T. Brown.

He was a graduate of Connellsville High School and had worked as an auto mechanic for Brown's Auto.

He was a member of the former St. Vincent DePaul R.C. Church in Leisenring and is currently a member of St. Aloysius R. C. Church in Dunbar.

Jeffrey enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt. He also loved his pet dogs. especially his dog Bailey.

In addition to his mother Jeffrey is survived by his fiancee Michelle Nicholson of Dunbar; his daughter Bethany Connelly and husband Sean of Greensburg; his grandchildren Maverick and Grayson; his brothers William H. Brown of Dunbar, Thomas Brown and wife Bonnie L. of Monarch, Dale Brown and wife Yvonne of Dunbar, and Joe Brown and wife Janice of Connellsville; his sisters Sherri Miller and husband Troy of Dunbar and Barbara Glunt of Dunbar; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Jeffrey was predeceased by his brother James Brown; and his sister Debra Jean Brown Rosensteel.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Wednesday in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville (724-628-1430) where Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Thursday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Aloysius R.C. Church, Dunbar, with Rev. Robert Lubic as celebrant. A committal service and interment will follow in the St. Vincent DePaul Cemetery, Leisenring.

To leave a message or send condolences. please visit the website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

