Jeffrey Scott Harr, 51, of Uniontown, formerly of Connellsville, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at his residence.
He was born May 13, 1969, in Connellsville, a son of the late Frances M. Harr Fender.
Jeff was a 1988 graduate of Connellsville Area High School. He was formerly employed by Fayette Heating and Air Conditioning. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting and all outdoor activities, and he was a strong gun advocate. He was a member of the Calvary Assembly of God Church.
He is survived by his sister, Amy Johns and her fiancé Joshua Coneway of Uniontown; his nieces and nephews, Jacqueline Stearns and her husband Sean, Jusdin Johns, Jeremy Johns and Jessica Franks; his aunts, Dorothy Jean Richter of Ohio and Connie Harr of Connellsville; and many cousins.
In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by a brother, Greg Fender; his grandparents, Lloyd and Leona Harr; and many aunts and uncles.
As per the wishes of Jeff, there will be no viewing or services.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.