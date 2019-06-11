Jeffrey S. Wadsworth, 50, of White (Bullskin Township), died Saturday June 8, 2019, at his home.

He was born Feb. 23, 1969, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Sandra "Sandy" Bell Wadsworth of Scottdale and the late Robert Glenn "Boo" Wadsworth.

Jeff was a 1987 graduate of Connellsville Area High School and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. He was employed by UPS for more than 30 years. He was member of the Bullskin Township Fair board, the Bridgeport Sportsmen's Club, and the Paradise United Methodist Church.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Jennifer L. Swink Wadsworth; his sister, Terri L. Pritts of Mt. Pleasant and her son and his nephew, Joshua Pritts and his fiancée Megan Allison of Herminie; his father- and mother-in-law, James and Bonnie Swink of Wooddale; sister-in-law, Lori Richter of Wooddale; brother-in-law, James Swink and his wife Michele of Acme; four nephews, Ryan and Jared Richter, Jacob Swink, and Jesse Swink and his fiancée Kelsi Seman; a niece, Jessica Richter; and his two pet dogs, Sam and Sally.

As per the wishes of Jeff, visitation and service will be private, with interment in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 or to St. Jude Children's Research Center, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Jeffery S. Wadsworth.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt Pleasant.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.