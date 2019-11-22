Home

Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Jennie Bukovac

Jennie Bukovac Obituary

Jennie "Penny" Bukovac, 82, of Dunbar, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

She was born Dec. 20, 1937, in Van Meter, a daughter of the late Mike and Barb (Zubovic) Gluz.

Penny retired from Anchor Hocking Glass Corp. after many years of service as a selector.

Penny is survived by two sons, William Bukovac and wife Ashley, and Edward Bukovac Jr. and wife Shari; a daughter, Sheryl Gluz; seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Jonathan, Jenna, Maia, Quinn, Harley, and Riley; three great-grandchildren, Kaia, Erik, and Scarlett; and a sister, Helen Palmer and husband Dick.

In addition to her parents, Penny was predeceased by her husband, Edward J. "Ed" Bukovac Sr.

Private services are being held under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

