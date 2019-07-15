Jennie Marie Mae Snyder, 83, of Normalville, passed away peacefully Friday, July 12, 2019 in Upton's Country Comfort Care Home. It was her 83rd birthday.

Although she left this world on her birthday, she is celebrating her first one in heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Jennie was born July 12, 1936 in White, a daughter of the late Marshall and Nannie Jane Fulton Snyder.

Prior to her retirement, Jennie worked as a cook for the former Hilltop Nursing Home in Donegal.

Jennie loved her family and also liked to crochet.

She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving sisters Mildred Flack and husband Mack of White and Dorothy Snyder of Indian Head; her sister-in-law Violet Jean Snyder of White; and several loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jennie was predeceased by her sisters Bedey Shroyer and Rosetta Bowers, and her brothers George, Albert, Spurgeon Henry, Russell E. and Richard Snyder.

The family would like to thank the staff at Upton's for the love and care they provided for Jennie.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc., corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft (724-455-2310) where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday with Pastor Tim Beatty officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.

