Jerome Kostelnik, 92, of Dunbar, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Uniontown Hospital.
He was born Nov. 30, 1926, in Connellsville, the son of the late Joseph E. and Anna (Seaman) Kostelnik.
Jerome was a veteran of the United States Army and served during WWII.
Once returning from the war, he was employed through Anchor Hocking as a mechanic until his retirement.
He was a member of St. Aloysius R.C. Church, Dunbar.
Jerome is survived by his children, Cathy Kostelnik and Jerome Kostelnik.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Erma M. (DeMott) Kostelnik.
Family and friends will be received from 2-5 p.m. Monday and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the hour of Prayers of Transfer, in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville. A Mass of Christian of Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Dunbar, with the Rev. Fr. Daniel Carr as Celebrant.
Committal will follow at St. Rita Roman Catholic Cemetery, Connellsville.
