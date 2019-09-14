Home

Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
418 N Pittsburgh St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1872
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church
Dunbar, PA
Jerome Kostelnik


1926 - 2019
Jerome Kostelnik Obituary

Jerome Kostelnik, 92, of Dunbar, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Uniontown Hospital.

He was born Nov. 30, 1926, in Connellsville, the son of the late Joseph E. and Anna (Seaman) Kostelnik.

Jerome was a veteran of the United States Army and served during WWII.

Once returning from the war, he was employed through Anchor Hocking as a mechanic until his retirement.

He was a member of St. Aloysius R.C. Church, Dunbar.

Jerome is survived by his children, Cathy Kostelnik and Jerome Kostelnik.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Erma M. (DeMott) Kostelnik.

Family and friends will be received from 2-5 p.m. Monday and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the hour of Prayers of Transfer, in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville. A Mass of Christian of Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Dunbar, with the Rev. Fr. Daniel Carr as Celebrant.

Committal will follow at St. Rita Roman Catholic Cemetery, Connellsville.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.

