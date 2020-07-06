1/
Jerry Wagner
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerry Wagner, 78, of Scottdale, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mount Pleasant.

Jerry was born June 29, 1942 in South Connellsville, a son of the late Francis and Marie (Emigh) Wagner.

He married Joanne (McBride) Wagner on January 15, 1969.

Jerry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. A veteran, he served in the US Navy and retired from the Army National Guard after many years of service.

He was a member of the American Legion Post and enjoyed walking his best friend, Grizzly the Labrador along with mowing and landscaping.

Jerry will be sadly missed by his loving family, including his wife of 51 years, Joanne (McBride) Wagner; his children, Vicky Bigham (Glenn Beers), Craig Wagner (Patty Urenick), Steven Wagner (Kristy), and Keith Wagner (Amanda Fordyce); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Karen Stimell and Brenda Kennington; and his step-sister, Jennifer Morris.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300). Memorial services are private.

Love Lasts Forever!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
888-894-5300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved