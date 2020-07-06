Jerry Wagner, 78, of Scottdale, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mount Pleasant.

Jerry was born June 29, 1942 in South Connellsville, a son of the late Francis and Marie (Emigh) Wagner.

He married Joanne (McBride) Wagner on January 15, 1969.

Jerry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. A veteran, he served in the US Navy and retired from the Army National Guard after many years of service.

He was a member of the American Legion Post and enjoyed walking his best friend, Grizzly the Labrador along with mowing and landscaping.

Jerry will be sadly missed by his loving family, including his wife of 51 years, Joanne (McBride) Wagner; his children, Vicky Bigham (Glenn Beers), Craig Wagner (Patty Urenick), Steven Wagner (Kristy), and Keith Wagner (Amanda Fordyce); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Karen Stimell and Brenda Kennington; and his step-sister, Jennifer Morris.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300). Memorial services are private.

