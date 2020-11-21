Jessie Estella (Prinkey) Crowell passed away Nov. 15, 2020.

Born on Aug. 31, 1922, she was the10th child born to the union of James W. and Viola (Niswonger) Prinkey in Connellsville.

She was the last remaining sibling of eight girls and three boys. Jessie had been a resident at Williamstown Commons, a healthcare facility in Williamstown, Mass., where she relocated approximately seven years ago, after living in Scottdale.

During her youth and early adult years, Jessie was known for her rich alto voice, taking singing lessons and performing in numerous church services on Sunday mornings. She was recognized for her artistic talents, especially painting portraits. Her athletic ability starred on the high school basketball court, and she also enjoyed horseback riding, as well as other athletic activities.

While serving as a soda counter clerk, she met Charles E. Crowell and married him on May 23, 1945. They corresponded throughout WWII and saw one another when he was on leave. Jessie often reminisced about writing letters to many soldiers during the war and handing out sandwiches to POWs on trains as they passed through Connellsville, traveling to camps in the West.

Two children were born to Jessie and Charles: their son, Charles E. Crowell Jr., of North Bennington, Vt., was born on Aug. 21, 1946, and a daughter, Claudia B. Crowell, of Grand Junction, Colo., on March 22, 1949. Both children survive, along with a son-in-law, William E. Grant; four grandchildren, Austin Grant, Jennifer McDermott, Octavia Crowell and Owen Crowell; and a great-granddaughter, Maple McDermott. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Her husband, Charles, is deceased (1979), as are her parents.

Church and reading the Bible were constant interests in Jessie's life. She was known for her knowledge about the Bible and was often consulted on interpretations. She sang many solos and duets in church, as well as with the church choir. Jessie worked many years alongside her husband at the Crowell Mop Company. In her later years, she enjoyed working at Southmoreland High School and often talked fondly about the administrators, teachers and students there. Bridge was a favorite pastime. Jessie was known at local bake sales for her orange cookies, an old family recipe, and her German chocolate cakes.

Services for Jessie will be planned and announced at a later date, due to the current pandemic.

Memorial donations can be made to the charity or church of your choice.