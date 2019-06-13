Joan A. Zadylak Kramarski, R.N., 83, of Scottdale, died early Monday morning, June 10, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, in the presence of her loving family. She was born Oct. 25, 1935, in Scottdale, a daughter of the late Stanley B. and Anna D. Shmigalsky Zadylak, who died Oct. 31, 1966, and May 19, 1990, respectively. She was a life member and an active member of the Partner Parish of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Everson. Joan was a graduate of the former Scottdale High School, Class of 1953, and also a graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing, Pittsburgh, with the Class of 1956. She was a substitute registered nurse for the Southmoreland High School for 30 years. Previously, she was employed by St. Francis Hospital of Pittsburgh for five years, West Penn Hospital of Pittsburgh for two years, the former Connellsville State (Highlands) Hospital for four years, and as a private duty nurse at the former Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. She was a member of the St. Francis School of Nursing alumni. Joan was an avid vegetable and flower gardener at her home, which she shared with her family and close friends. Joan is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her five loving children, Kevin P. Kramarski and wife Becky of Scottdale, Geralyn A. Fagan and husband John of Scottdale, Diane M. Plaitano and husband Tommy of Greensburg, Carol M. Jovanelly and husband Greg of Moon Township, and Roseanne J. Barone and husband Clancy of Henderson, Nev.; her 11 grandchildren,Taylor Kilmer and husband Danny, Jack and Maureen Fagan, Enzo and Valentino Plaitano, Gianna, Dominic and Sofia Jovanelly, and Gianna, Stefano and Isabella Barone; her sister, Ann E. Rosky of Mt. Pleasant; her brother, Stanley E. Zadylak and wife Barbara of Scottdale; a number of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; her dear friend for more than 50 years, who was a nursing classmate, Doris and husband Dr. Eugene Delserone of Pittsburgh; and Marla Siwula of Everson. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by Thaddeus W. "Ted" Kramarski (June 28, 2010); three grandchildren, Charles, Stanley and Catherine Fagan; and a sister, Phyllis B. Zadylak (Jan. 2, 2012). Family and friends of Joan are cordially invited from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 W. Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with her funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. in the Partner Parish of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Everson, with the Rev. Thaddeus J. Kaczmarek, as Celebrant. Committal services and interment will follow in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Everson. Members of St. Joseph Church will recite the Rosary at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. A parish wake service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, also in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, it is Joan's request that those who desire please make their gifts to the donor's favorite charity. The funeral home doors will be locked in between visitation hours. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, send condolences, or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.