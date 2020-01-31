|
Joan P. Skilone, 75, of Everson, died unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 29, 2020, at Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant, while in the company of her loving family.
She was born July 3, 1944, in Everson, the daughter of the late Chester and Mary Lesniak Skilone.
Joan was a lifelong and faithful member of the Partner Parish of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Everson.
She was a graduate of Scottdale High School, Class of 1962. She was a retired etcher for Power X of Youngwood, with 30 years of service.
In her spare time, she enjoyed needlepoint and golf and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She also enjoyed going to the casino with her sisters for relaxation.
Joan is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her loving and devoted siblings, Robert Skilone and Marlene Stoner of Connellsville, Barbara Davis of Scottdale, James Skilone and wife Sandy of Charlotte, N.C., Nancy Skilone of Everson, with whom she resided, and David Skilone and wife Denise of Greensburg; her nephews, Steve Wardega, Philip Wardega, Daniel Skilone and wife Rachel, Christian Skilone and wife Rachel, and Michael Keffer and wife Vicki; and her great-niece and great-nephews, Kasia Skilone, Isaac and Jacob Skilone, and John Skilone.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her brother, Chester Skilone Jr. (Aug. 30, 2009), sister, Dolores Wardega (Jun.10, 2015); brother-in-law, Steve Wardega (Dec. 2, 2005); brother-inlaw, Roger Davis (Aug.30, 2017); and nephew, Michael L. Wardega (Jun. 26, 1987),
In honoring Joan's wishes, visitation and services for Joan will remain private for family only.
A private funeral liturgy will be held in the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko of St Pius X R.C. Church, Mt. Pleasant, officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in St. Joseph R.C. Parish Cemetery, Everson.
The family will be forever grateful to Joan's loving friends, Sharon Barclay and Irene Ritenour, for their exemplary care and compassion.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, or send condolences, please visit www.kapr.com.