Joan Rae Frazier, 83, a lifelong resident of Connellsville, died suddenly Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital, after suffering the past year from a fall last summer.

Joan, daughter of the late Jack and Florence Muzina, was born May 4, 1937, in Connellsville.

She was a 1955 graduate of Connellsville Joint High School. Joan is survived by her husband, Patrick Frazier, whom she married July 14, 1956.

Joan was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker, raising their seven children.

Through the years, she worked at Anchor Hocking, where she met her husband, and McCrory's in Connellsville. She worked as a cook for many years, spent countless hours volunteering at her children's schools, and was always helping out wherever needed.

Until her injury, she was an avid crafter and excelled at crocheting, had a green thumb and could nurse back to health and give advice on nearly any plant, and enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and socializing with her neighbors.

She was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Florence Muzina; and grandson, Cory Frazier.

She is survived by husband, Patrick Frazier; children, Gregory (Sherri) Frazier of Mt. Pleasant, Linda Nicholson of Vanderbilt, Rosann Frazier, Louis (Theresa) Frazier, and Tyrone Frazier, all of Connellsville, Jodi (David) Aurigemma of Marion, Ohio, and Terry (Joeann) Frazier of Monessen; grandchildren, Stacy Frazier, Melinda Nicholson, Donny Nicholson, Jason Zaher, Shelli (Brian) Martin, Brandon Frazier, Emily (Sean) Duff, Nicholas Aurigemma,

Thomas Aurigemma, Dominic Aurigemma, Madeline Aurigemma, Mary Aurigemma, Jack Aurigemma, Rachel Frazier, Matthew Frazier, and Jayme Frazier; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Jackie (Bill) Pritts of Scottdale and Rose (late Charlie) Crow of Findlay, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family and friends will be received from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, the hour of the funeral service, in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425, with Pastor David Patrick officiating.

Interment will be held privately at a later date at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.

The family would like to extend a heart felt thank you to the staff at Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Uniontown SeniorLife, and Davita Dialysis Center for the care given to Joan through the years. We are forever grateful for the consistent and loving care that she received from so many, especially the difficult time during the quarantine when we were not able to be with her.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.