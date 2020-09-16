Joan S. Helinsky, 87, of Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home.

She was born Jan. 10, 1933, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Stanley and Sophie (Rewes) Helinsky.

She was a graduate of Dunbar Township High School in the Class of 1950.

Throughout her life, Joan worked at several different jobs, including Burns Drug Store, Judy Jean's Pastry, and other five-and-dime stores. She retired from Scottdale Bank and Trust after many years.

Joan was a member of the former Holy Trinity R.C. Church, Connellsville, where she was a member of the Rosary Society, and she was a current member of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Connellsville.

Joan is survived by her sister, Theresa Jaworski and husband Phillip of Connellsville; brother, Carl Helinsky and wife Donna of Connellsville; sisters-in-law, Mary Helinsky and Myrna Helinsky, both of Connellsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her brothers, Stanley B. Helinsky and Paul Helinsky.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.

In following with Joan's wishes, there will be no visitation held.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Fr. Paul Lisik as Celebrant. We ask that those who will be attending Joan's Mass go directly to the church.

Committal will follow at Holy Trinity R.C. Cemetery, Connellsville.

