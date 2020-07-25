JoAnn Chuey Snyder, 88, of Scottdale, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Excela Health-Frick Hospital.

She was born June 13, 1932 in Hecla, a daughter of the late George and Ann Drab Chuey.

She moved to Mt.Pleasant in 1938 and attended visitation Catholic School. JoAnn graduated from East Huntington High School in 1950 and Westmoreland School of Nursing in 1953. JoAnn married Emanuel "Manny" Snyder on June 20,1953. She was employed at Frick Hospital for several years, then she and her husband founded Summit Machine Co., along with their four sons. She was a member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist RC Church in Scottdale.

JoAnn is survived by her son, Timothy Snyder and his wife Pamela of Scottdale; six grandchildren, April Snyder Bolden and her husband Gil, Adam Snyder and his wife Emily, and Jamie, Nichole, Lauren and Madalyn Snyder; three great-grandchildren, Avery, Gage, and Avayah Snyder; a sister, Rosemary Queer; daughters-in-law, Judy, Gayle and Sherry Snyder; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Emanuel Snyder; three sons, Robert, Daniel and David Snyder; a grandson, Bradley Snyder; and a brother, George Chuey.

There will be no public visitation. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, in St. John the Baptist RC Church, with the Rev. Elmer Alforque as celebrant.

Inurnment will follow in St. John Cemetery, Scottdale.

All guests are encouraged to practice social distancing, and the use of face masks is required.

Graft-Jacquillard Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St,, Scottdale, is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. John the Baptist Church, 416 S. Broadway St., Scottdale, PA 15683.

Online condolences are welcome at www.gjfuneral.com.