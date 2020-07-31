Joanne Carol (Frazier) Fox, 75, of Connellsville, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 20, 1945, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Elmer and Beulah Lininger Frazier.

Joanne is survived by her husband, John (JC) Fox; and one brother, Harold Frazier and his wife Emily of Irwin. Joanne's favorite role in life was being an aunt to her nephews and nieces, Scott Frazier, Susan Frazier, Jessica Darragh, Mark Joyner and Julie Joyner; great-nephews, Caleb Joyner and Maddoux Wingrove; and great-niece, Chloe Wingrove.

Joanne graduated from Connellsville High School in 1963. She was very active in the Coker reunion committee. Joanne loved going to the casino and spending time with her family and friends. Two special friends who were with her throughout her life and stayed beside her and comforted her until her death were Evelyn Kuhns and Velma Delligatti.

In addition to her parents, Joanne was predeceased by her brother, Ralph Frazier; her sister, Irene Joyner; and a special friend, Dolores Mowry.

A private memorial service will be held for Joanne.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation at https://www.helpfightra.org/ donations/or the following address: Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA, 8815 Conroy Windermere Road, Suite 309 Orlando, FL 32835.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

